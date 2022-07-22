Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 10,092 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 158,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.13 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

