Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,109 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $3,208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

