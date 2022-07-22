Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aegon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.45) to €5.30 ($5.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.05) to €5.30 ($5.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.75) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.