Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 23.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $305.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.