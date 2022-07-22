Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CDW by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $13,175,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

CDW Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $171.25 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.