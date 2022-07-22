Peter Cunningham Sells 4 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,732 ($56.57), for a total transaction of £189.28 ($226.28).
Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,692.50 ($56.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £76.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 428.93. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,253.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,513.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
