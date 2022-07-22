Phoenix Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 279,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

