Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 98.80 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.14), with a volume of 1206620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.14).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 130 ($1.55) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £371.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,640.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.68.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

