Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,098 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

