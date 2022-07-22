Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

