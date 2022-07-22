Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $108,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

