Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $17,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,091,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.97) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

