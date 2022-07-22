Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.