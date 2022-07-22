Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

CARR stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

