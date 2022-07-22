Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,923 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,171 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.