Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

