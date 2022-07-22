Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LUV opened at $40.89 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

