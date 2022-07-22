Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £204,512.64 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 44,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £204,512.64 ($244,486.12).
Gavin Rochussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Gavin Rochussen sold 65,351 shares of Polar Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £309,110.23 ($369,528.07).
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Gavin Rochussen purchased 29,260 shares of Polar Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £163,563.40 ($195,533.05).
Polar Capital Stock Up 2.5 %
Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 480 ($5.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.80 million and a PE ratio of 979.59. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 432 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 908 ($10.85). The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 577.12.
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
