Portland General Electric Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Portland General Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

POR stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 728,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,563,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.