Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Issued By KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

