Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

