Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

