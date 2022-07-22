Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Co. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.76). The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:PDS opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

