Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Continental Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.97 per share.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

NYSE CLR opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after buying an additional 784,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

