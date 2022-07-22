Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Raised by Analyst

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Invitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. Invitae has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $538.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after buying an additional 986,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Invitae news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

