Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $27.26 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.46 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Moderna Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

MRNA stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,507,448.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,029 shares of company stock worth $69,875,865. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.