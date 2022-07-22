Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

PEG opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

