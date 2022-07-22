Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLF. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.71.

Shares of SLF opened at C$57.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.74. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$56.14 and a 52 week high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

