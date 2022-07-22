Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

