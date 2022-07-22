Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Decreased by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

