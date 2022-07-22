Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $12.85. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 22,813 shares.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

