Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.93

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $24.13. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 138,390 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Quanex Building Products Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.
Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.
Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products
In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $82,720,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
