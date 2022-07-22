Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after acquiring an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

