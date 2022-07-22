RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $678.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.