Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark cut their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.90.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
