Raymond James Cuts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.80

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$0.80 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TV. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark restated a sector perform rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.46.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Price Performance

TSE:TV opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.42. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.