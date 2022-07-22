Raymond James Weighs in on Cameco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.18.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$30.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.73. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of -201.54.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$398.00 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

