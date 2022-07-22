Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Lowered to GBX 7,375 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 7,375 ($88.16) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($83.68) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($111.18) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,639.29 ($91.32).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,270 ($74.96) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($58.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,527 ($78.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,212.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,111.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1,393.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($74.29), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($572,965.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

