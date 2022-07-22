Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $3,238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $62.36 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

