Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 3,764 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

