Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,181,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 616,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.