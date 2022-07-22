Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

