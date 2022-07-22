Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $11.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
