Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $11.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.