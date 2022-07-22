Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $941,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

