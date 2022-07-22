Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $284.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.50 and a 200 day moving average of $380.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

