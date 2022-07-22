Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 198.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.5 %

PAYC opened at $330.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.92.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

