Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 5,655 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

