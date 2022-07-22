Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

