Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.06 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

