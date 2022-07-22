Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $534.41 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.24 and its 200 day moving average is $554.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

